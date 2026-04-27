Akshay Kumar is finally finding his celebratory moment at the box office with Bhooth Bangla! The horror-comedy is showing good gains on its second Monday, proving that the audience is in no mood to let this ghost go just yet. After a solid second weekend, the film has entered its second Monday with a good trend on BookMyShow.

If the morning and afternoon trends are anything to go by, Khiladi Kumar is looking at a steady hold. Between 9 AM and 1 PM, the film leaped at the ticket window, selling 1.6K tickets in the 9-10 AM slot, to a massive spike, selling 4.6K tickets in the 12-1 PM window. That is a staggering 187.5% jump within just three hours!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 11

From 9 AM to 1 PM, Bhooth Bangla has registered a ticket sale of almost 13.9K on BMS. After a string of releases that struggled to find a footing, Bhooth Bangla is behaving like a typical Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar entertainer. The horror-comedy genre has been the Sanjeevani Booti for Akshay Kumar!

On the second weekend, the film entered the top 10 second weekend sales for Hindi films of 2025-26 on BMS. Akshay Kumar‘s horror comedy surpassed his own Housefull 5.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Hindi films of 2025-26 on BMS after the second weekend!

Dhurandhar 2: 13.61M Chhaava: 7.57M Dhurandhar: 6.04M Saiyaara: 5.71M Border 2: 4.64M War 2: 3.59M Sitaare Zameen Par: 2.20M Bhooth Bangla: 2.14M Housefull 5: 1.99M Raid2 | Thamma: 1.98M

With Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, and other biggies arriving this Friday, Bhooth Bangla will have to maintain a steady occupancy, and the rest will be taken care of by Ram Ji. Bhala hi karenge!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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