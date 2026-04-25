Akshay Kumar was considered a hit machine in the pre-COVID era, but the pandemic changed the game for him completely. Things turned upside down, and he struggled really badly at the Indian box office. Yes, he tasted success with Sooryavanshi and OMG 2, but all the other films he worked on were failures. Now, after waiting for so long, he has finally found the much-needed relief with Bhooth Bangla, which has also pushed him close to a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar crosses a sum of 1390 crore net in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Akshay has had 15 theatrical releases, and his latest horror-comedy is his 16th. It started with Sooryavanshi, which earned 195.04 crore. Bachchhan Paandey scored 50.25 crore, followed by Samrat Prithviraj’s 68 crore. Raksha Bandhan scored 44.37 crore, while Ram Setu earned 64 crore. Selfiee earned just 16.5 crore, followed by OMG 2’s 150 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s eighth theatrical release, Mission Raniganj, earned 31 crore. It was followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned 66 crore. Sarfira did business of 24.3 crore, followed by Khel Khel Mein’s 39 crore. Sky Force scored 134.93 crore, while Kesari Chapter 2 made 94.48 crore. Housefull 5 earned 198.41 crore, and Jolly LLB 3 made 117.6 crore. His latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has earned 102.08 crore net in 8 days and is expected to add a lot more before concluding.

Akshay to unleash the 1400 crore milestone with Bhooth Bangla

Overall, with 16 releases, Akshay Kumar has amassed 1395.96 crore net so far at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. As we can see, he needs only 4.04 crore more to reach the 1400 crore milestone, which Bhooth Bangla will achieve today, on day 9. So, it’s going to be a big feat for the superstar.

The Indian box office collection of Akshay’s post-COVID releases (net):

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crore Ram Setu – 64 crore Selfiee – 16.5 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Mission Raniganj – 31 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore Sarfira – 24.3 crore Khel Khel Mein – 39 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore Bhooth Bangla – 102.08 crore (8 days)

Total – 1395.96 crore

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