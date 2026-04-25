Patriot is the next big release of Mollywood, and all eyes are set on its performance at the box office. It stars the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal and Mammootty, thus setting high expectations. The pre-release buzz is strong, and it is expected to fetch solid numbers on the opening day. With such a positive atmosphere around the film, Mamooka is set to deliver his biggest opening in India. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite after 17 years

For those who don’t know, Mohanlal and Mammotty last appeared in the film Twenty:20 in full-fledged roles, released in 2008. Now, with the upcoming biggie, they have reunited after a 17-year gap. Expectedly, hopes are high, and the film will comfortably register the biggest Malayalam opening of 2026, irrespective of word of mouth.

Mammootty set to deliver his biggest opening

Patriot is likely to comfortably score in double digits at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it’ll clock the biggest start for Mammootty. As of now, Turbo holds the record for the biggest opening in India for Mamooka with 6.25 crore net. This number will be easily surpassed by the upcoming spy action thriller. Also, it’s likely to become his first film to score 10 crore net or more on the opening day in India.

Heading for a big start overseas

Both Mohanlal and Mammootty have a strong market overseas, mainly in the Middle East. Now that both superstars are coming together after a long time, Patriot is projected to rake in massive numbers internationally, but exact numbers cannot be specified due to ongoing conflicts. The picture will be clearer once pre-sales open.

More about Patriot

The upcoming spy action thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and Darshana Rajendran in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 136 crore.

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