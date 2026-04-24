After delivering a debacle in the form of Vrusshabha, Mohanlal gears up for his big-screen return with Patriot. The film also features Mammootty in the lead role, and considering the star power of the two biggest Mollywood superstars, it is expected to register a solid start at the Indian box office. Apart from a strong start, the film will also help Lalettan achieve a major domestic milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal scores 350 crore+ net with post-COVID releases

In the post-COVID era, the Mollywood superstar has had 11 theatrical releases so far. His post-COVID innings started with Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, which scored 21.06 crore. After Marakkar, he came up with Aaraattu, which earned 11.24 crore. It was followed by Monster and Alone, which earned 5.19 crore and 71 lakh respectively. Neru earned 44.83 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz earned 14.10 crore and 11 crore, respectively.

After Barroz, Mohanlal was seen in L2: Empuraan, which did a business of 106.77 crore. It was followed by Thudarum, and it scored 122 crore. His Hridayapoorvam and Vrusshabha earned 40.14 crore and 1.64 crore, respectively. Overall, the superstar amassed 378.68 crore net at the Indian box office through his post-COVID theatrical releases.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Mohanlal’s post-COVID releases (net):

Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 21.06 crore Aaraattu – 11.24 crore Monster – 5.19 crore Alone – 71 lakh Neru – 44.83 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban – 14.10 crore Barroz – 11 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Hridayapoorvam – 40.14 crore Vrusshabha – 1.64 crore

Total – 378.68 crore

Mohanlal to unleash a major milestone with Patriot

As we can see, with 378.68 crore already in the kitty, Mohanlal is just 21.32 crore away from reaching the 400 crore net milestone in the post-COVID era. The number will be achieved in the first couple of days, thus adding a feather in Mohanlal’s hat. If word of mouth turns out to be positive, he also has a chance to hit the 500 crore milestone with his next film.

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