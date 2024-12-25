Barroz: Guardian of Treasures Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Pranav Mohanlal, Nerea Camacho, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta

Director: Mohanlal

What’s Good: The film is visually captivating, with 3D effects and CGI that are both realistic and convincing, particularly for an Indian production and even more so for a South Indian film. The animated elements, such as the underwater sequences, are also well-executed and impressive.

What’s Bad: The film suffers from a weak script and an unnecessarily long runtime, with a highly predictable and overly simplistic plot. It also struggles with an identity crisis, unable to decide whether it wants to be a musical, a comedy, or an action film.

Loo Break: The film features several poorly executed songs, making them ideal moments to take a break if needed.

Watch or Not?: The film is primarily designed for children and families with kids, so it may not resonate as much with a mature audience. The visual effects are impressive, and if you’re considering watching it solely for that reason, it’s worth visiting the theater. However, waiting for it to stream might not be the best choice, as the 3D effects, arguably the film’s main attraction, won’t have the same impact.

The plot centers around a magical entity created by transforming a loyal human servant using African black magic and witchcraft. His sole purpose was to guard the treasures of Vasco da Gama. For nearly 400 years, he has waited for the arrival of da Gama’s descendant to claim it. That’s as much as can be revealed without delving into spoilers.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 155 Minutes

User Rating:

Barroz 3D Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is a significant flaw due to its excessive length and weak execution. While a simple plot isn’t inherently an issue—films with basic storylines have succeeded in the Malayalam film industry, such as Thallumaala—here, the combination of a predictable plot and poor execution leaves much to be desired. The film lacks the excitement and suspense that could have been built through unexpected twists or surprises, failing to engage the audience.

The world-building also fails to convince. For example, in Goa, everyone speaks Malayalam, and there’s a plot to demolish a historic building to make way for a casino. In what fantasy world would this happen? The Archaeological Survey of India, or any other such body, would never allow this. The protesters should have come from archaeological societies, not slums.

While not referring to the fantasy elements, a good film seamlessly blends fantasy and reality. Unfortunately, the way this world is established feels flawed, even for a fantasy setting. These missteps make the film seem to underestimate the viewer’s intellect. It may be suitable for children but lacks the depth needed for a more mature audience.

Barroz 3D Movie Review: Star Performance

Mohanlal really owned the role of Barroz and did a great job with it. Maya Rao West as Isabella was also impressive and gave a solid performance. Overall, the acting was strong throughout.

Barroz 3D Movie Review: Direction, Music

The direction is mediocre, as the film includes several song segments that don’t contribute much to the story. However, it’s a promising start as the legendary actor’s first directorial venture. The fight choreography, camera work, and other technical aspects are solid. Mohanlal shows potential, and with a stronger story and script, he could create something truly remarkable. The background score is effective and fitting, but the songs themselves are disappointing.

Barroz 3D Movie Review: The Last Word

In conclusion, Barroz is worth watching once in theaters, especially for its 3D and visual effects. They will likely enjoy it if you have children, making it a great option for a family outing. The film shows potential, particularly in its visuals and performances, but the lack of suspense, depth, and convincing world-building makes it more appealing to younger audiences. It might be enjoyable if you’re in the mood for a visually-driven fantasy, but don’t expect a gripping or thought-provoking story.

Barroz 3D Trailer

Barroz 3D released on 25 December, 2024.

Share with us your experience of watching Barroz 3D.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani Odela 2: Was A Senior Bollywood Actress Roped In To Play Nani’s Mother?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News