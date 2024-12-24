Sonal Kulkarni is well known for her role in the films Dil Chahta Hai, Mission Kashmir, and now Love Sitara. The actress is actively working on OTT and was last seen in the web series Manvat Murders.

As per the latest reports, Sonali will be seen playing a pivotal role in Nani and Srikanth Odela’s upcoming film titled The Paradise. The film is produced by Sudha Cherukuri and is bankrolled under SLV Cinemas.

The actress was in Hyderabad in October for a look test to play Nani’s mother on screen and has been finalized as well. A source from inside said, “We have looked at many yesteryear heroines as well. But when we saw Sonali Kulkarni garu, we felt like she was a new face to the audience in the south and would be making an impact. So we have locked her in.”

Her role in the film would be that of a prostitute

Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, which will be both ferocious and compelling. Nani will also be undergoing a massive physical transformation for the role etched out for him in the project, which will be one of the most expensive projects in his filmography so far.

The film would include guns and bloodshed based on a background of violence and power play. A violent film that kids are not allowed to watch. The screenplay penned by Odela is expected to be completely gripping, foraying into unexplored angles.

Nani and Srikanth have earlier teamed up for Dasara previously and it is one of the biggest hits of 2023. Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshit Shetty played the lead roles in it.

