Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Game Changer, which is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Fans of the RRR star are already eager to see him in a solo film after a prolonged gap.

Adding to the anticipation, Sukumar, the director of Pushpa 2, has shared his reviews on Game Changer. He ascribed Ram Charan’s performance as “National Award-Worthy,” further elevating the hype surrounding the film.

Sukumar Shares First Review Of Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Promotional events are in full swing as Game Changer approaches its big-screen release. During an international event in Dallas, United States, Sukumar shared his review of the film. The Pushpa 2 director had high praise for Ram Charan and glorified his performance in the movie. Sukumar also disclosed that he watched the film with Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi.

“I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal,” Sukumar stated as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The director added that he enjoyed Game Changer as much as Shankar’s previous iconic films, such as Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian). “I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian),” Sukumar remarked, fueling excitement among fans.

Pushpa 2 Director Hopes That Ram Charan Gets A National Award For The Film

Further in the conversation, Sukumar described this as a National Award-worthy performance by Ram Charan and expressed hope that the actor would receive the honor for this film. He also praised Ram’s previous performance in Rangasthalam and remarked that his acting in that film was outstanding despite not winning a National Award. With similar hopes, he wishes that the RRR star would earn a National Award for Game Changer.

“I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But, the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it,” Sukumar said.

Who Stars In Game Changer Other Than Ram Charan?

Besides Ram Charan, the Game Changer cast features Kiara Advani as the female lead. This marks the first time the two will pair up in a film. Additionally, talented actors like Sunil, Prakash Raj, S.J. Surya, Murli Sharma, and others are part of Shankar’s film.

