At the start of 2024, one of the most highly anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry was Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban. The buzz around the film wasn’t just because of Mohanlal’s immense stardom but also because of director Lijo Jose Pellissery, widely celebrated for his critically acclaimed filmography. However, despite the high expectations, the big-budget movie failed critically and commercially, receiving a largely negative response from the audience.

Now, towards the end of 2024, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of another ambitious project, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. It is a fantasy film directed by Mohanlal himself. During the promotional interviews for Barroz, Mohanlal reflected on the outcome of Malaikottai Vaaliban. He stated that while he believed the movie was good, it didn’t connect with the audience as expected. According to him, the film’s failure saddened him as well as his friends and fans, who had high hopes for the project.

“I did a film with huge expectations, Malaikottai Vaaliban. It was a good film, but it didn’t turn up to the mark. More than me, my audience and friends became sad,” the Lucifer star mentioned, as quoted by India Today.

Mohanlal spoke about how actors often get blamed when a film fails. He admitted it’s a challenging part of the job and stressed the need to be careful when choosing scripts. The actor also pointed out that many new directors approach him because of his established image, which he thinks isn’t the right approach. Instead, Mohanlal feels directors should bring him fresh and creative ideas when pitching scripts.

Here’s an interesting thought: Can a movie still be called a good film if it doesn’t connect with its audience? The answer really depends on who you ask. What captivates one person might leave another feeling indifferent. At the end of the day, whether a film is ‘good’ or not is all about personal taste and perspective; what clicks for one viewer might not for another.

