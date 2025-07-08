The Vijay Antony starrer Tamil crime thriller Maargan has been witnessing a decent pace at the box office. However, it is yet to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 at the Indian box office. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 11.

Maargan box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the movie amassed 18 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. Compared to its second Friday, this was a drop of around 18%. Overall, the 11-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 10.68 crores.

This also includes the occupancy from the Telugu box office. Including the taxes, the gross domestic collection of Maargan stands at 12.60 crore. The movie is however, falling prey to the latest Tamil releases which is inevitably increasing the competition at the box office.

Maargan Tamil box office day-wise breakdown (11 days)

Week 1: 8.85 crores

Day 8: 30 lakhs

Day 9: 65 lakhs

Day 10: 70 lakhs

Day 11: 18 lakhs

Total: 10.68 crore

Maargan needs 7.64 crore to topple the 10th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025

The Vijay Antony starrer is currently the 11th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Maargan needs around 7.64 crores more to topple the lifetime collection of Devil’s Double Next Level which is the 10th highest grossing Kollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Devil’s Double Next Level is 18.32 crore. However, this looks slightly challenging now, given the dismal pace of the film.

Maargan Enters The Safe Zone?

While the exact budget of the Maargan is not confirmed, it is reportedly mounted at 10 crore. If this is indeed true, the movie has managed to enter its safe zone. Given its current India net collection of 10.68 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 68 lakhs. At the same time, the ROI percentage stands at 6.8%.

