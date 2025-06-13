The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror flick, Devil’s Double Next Level has now wrapped up its theatrical run at the box office. The movie had come very close to recovering its entire budget but failed to do so. Let us take a look at the closing box office performance of the film.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 28

On its 28th day, the day-wise collection of the Santhanam starrer was around 1 lakh. This day-wise collection of the movie remained stagnant ever since its 20th day. The movie had garnered 11 lakhs on its 11th day.

Thus, it witnessed a sharp drop of around 90% when it comes to its day-wise collection. The movie is now wrapping up its India net collection with 18.32 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 21.61 crores.

Devil’s Double Next Level Loses The Success Tag After Coming Very Close

Its an unfortunate miss for the Santhanam starrer when it comes to the budget recovery. The movie was mounted at a budget of 20 crores. However, with its closing India net collection of 18.32 crores, the film has managed to recover 91% of its budget. Thus, it missed a complete budget recovery by just 1.68 crores. Devil’s Double Next Level is thus wrapping up its theatrical run with a losing verdict. It’s OTT release today (June 13) on ZEE5 also took away the remaining footfalls.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 18.32 crores

India gross collection: 21.61 crores

Budget Recovery: 91%

About The Film

Talking about Devil’s Double Next Level, it has been directed by S Prem Anand. It also stars Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Geethika Tiwary in the lead roles. The music has been composed by OfRo.

