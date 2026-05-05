The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured the identity of Dylan’s mystery caller being revealed, and it was none other than Remy. On the other hand, Liam had a solution for Katie’s designer problem, and he was actively asking Hope to leave Forrester Creations and join Logan.

The worry, the drama, the collaborations, the fights, the tension, and more are about to reach breaking points as lines get drawn. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 5, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 5, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Dylan being put into a difficult position. She was getting mysterious calls from someone using a distorted voice, and then the person decided to surprise her at work. It was Remy Pryce, who is back in town. He left after the fallout of his romance with Deke.

And he has come back with a secret Dylan has been keeping. The two are cousins, and it’s something she wants to keep hidden. After all, this could affect her job at Forrester if anyone found out that Electra’s crazy stalker is related to her. What difficult position is she being put in this time around?

Is it related to Remy or somebody else instead? Elsewhere, RJ vows to always protect Electra. He is aware that Will and Electra’s feelings go way back and the Electra debacle has strengthened their romance. But he is not backing down at all as his feelings for Electra remain stronger than ever.

RJ is sure that Will is going to hurt Electra again down the line and vows to be there for her whenever that happens. Is he biting off more than he can chew? Is he going to be waiting a long time, or will this happen sooner than expected? And then lastly, Hope reaches a breaking point with Steffy.

The latter shared that Hope’s fashion line has been put on hold once again. This has spurred all the doubts and worries again as Hope reaches the end of her patience. Eric is back from his retirement, which means they are back to prioritizing him and pushing her work and ideas to the back burner.

Especially with Eric’s designs having done so well at Logan. That does not mean Hope will take this quietly. She is tired of being mistreated at work, and with Liam suggesting that Hope leave Forrester and join Logan, the door is open for her to start a new chapter. What exactly will she decide?

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