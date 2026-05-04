The previous week on General Hospital saw dangerous moves, big risks, and the truth finally finding its way towards Brennan as he caught Carly red-handed. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 4, 2026, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers, May 4, 2026

Starting off with Michael James Scott from Broadway’s Aladdin, who is all set to perform at the Savoy. Gio and Emma recently went to New York City and got a behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical thanks to him. They invited Michael over to Port Charles, and he is finally here.

How will his performance fare? Meanwhile, Josslyn is in danger. Now that Cassius knows that she is a WSB agent, things are set to get messy. She has been snooping around, trying to dig up information on Cassius because she suspects he is not Nathan. Britt told Cassius about her identity.

And now, Cassius is unwilling to let Josslyn go. What will he have to say to her, and is her life truly in danger? On the other hand, Lucas is threatened. He decided to stay back at Wyndemere and get some intel. Sidwell has been kind and welcoming, but Pascal has been openly against Lucas.

The two even had a violent skirmish where Pascal blamed Marco’s death on Lucas. And he is not okay with Lucas staying around. Is this why he is plotting to get him out and away? Will it work? Is he using threats to attain the same? When Brook Lynn is moved, what exactly could this be about?

Is this related to her husband, Chase? Or is this about their new foster child, Phoebe, instead? When Trina and Kai get amorous, how far will they go in their desire and romance? What exactly does their relationship have in store for them? And to shake things up, there is the whole Carly drama.

Ever since finding out Brennan lied to her and put Josslyn’s life in danger by recruiting her as a WSB agent, Carly has been out for blood. She has been actively working against him with Valentin, and the two grew feelings for each other amidst the chaos. And now Brennan has finally found out.

The last episode saw him catching her in bed with a man’s clothes around her. Now he knows that she is seeing someone else behind his back, but will he find out that it’s Valentin, the enemy he has been actively tracking for months? What new chaos will this revelation unveil for Carly and Valentin?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 4 – May 10): Citadel Season 2, Love Insurance Kompany, Lukkhe & More To Stream Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News