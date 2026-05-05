The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel comforting Johnny after the whole Sophia fiasco while hiding her own health battle. EJ and Kristen traded accusations once again. Jada revealed Sophia’s fate. Leo reached out to Javi after his collapse. And then lastly, Cat updated Rafe.

The shock, the worry, the anger, the plotting, the chaos, and more are about to get more heated over time and space. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 5, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 5, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Jada delivering troubling news to Amy Choi. Is she going to inform her about everything her daughter did before she died? Sophia was involved in a lot of dark stuff, with the recent one being her big attempt to kill Johnny. How will Amy react to the news and the details?

Meanwhile, Tate, Ari, and Holly process their complicated feelings about Sophia. All of them were the targets of her evil behavior, but knowing that she has died has caused them to process how they feel. They were friends with her at one point in time before she went berserk and did horrible stuff.

Are they going to remember the early good memories or rely on the recent ones to say goodbye to her? Especially for Tate and Holly, whom Sophia kept targeting time and again. Elsewhere, Philip tries to give Gabi advice. Is this about her daughter Ari’s romance with Liam? What will he suggest?

Is she going to listen? On the other hand, Stephanie opens up to Julie. Is this about Jeremy and how she started getting close to him after the whole traumatic kidnapping? And then lastly, Alex asks Joy to stay in Salem. He has been actively trying to accept the reality of his situation right now.

He is the father of a baby girl, and he just found out from Joy. She came back home and gave him the surprise, sharing how she was pregnant when she left last time. Despite the shock, he wants to be a part of his daughter’s life and is asking Joy to stay. But will she listen to it or not?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, May 4: Chanel Comforts Johnny, Leo Reaches Out To Javi While Cat Updates Rafe

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