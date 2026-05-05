Whenever we think of a survival movie with a shark as the antagonist, the first film that usually comes to our mind is Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1975 classic, Jaws. In addition to receiving widespread acclaim, the film went on to become a massive box-office success, earning $490.7 million worldwide. Its critical and commercial success spawned three sequels, but none replicated the original’s success.

Deep Water – Domestic Opening Weekend Box Office

On May 1, 2026, another survival movie, titled Deep Water, with a shark-centric premise and featuring Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley, was released in theaters. It currently holds a solid 72% critics’ score and 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it collected $0.7 million on Friday (May 1), $0.9 million on Saturday (May 2), and another $0.5 million on Sunday (May 3) in North America, resulting in a domestic opening weekend of $2.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

While outgrossing the original Jaws’ $280.1 million domestic haul is highly unlikely, let’s find out how much the recently released film Deep Water needs to earn to surpass the domestic earnings of the lowest-grossing Jaws movie, Jaws: The Revenge (1987).

Deep Water vs. Jaws: The Revenge – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s take a look at how Jaws: The Revenge performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Jaws: The Revenge – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.8 million

International: $31.1 million

Worldwide: $51.9 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Deep Water needs to earn at least $20.8 million to surpass Jaws: The Revenge in domestic earnings. This means it needs to earn around $18.7 million more to close this gap and achieve this target.

As of now, the domestic box office chart is being dominated by films like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. That said, if Deep Water manages to deliver steady weekday and weekend holds at least for the next 3-4 weeks, then it has a chance to surpass the $20.8 million target and outgross the lowest-grossing Jaws entry at the domestic box office. However, the final verdict will be clear as the film continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot of Deep Water?

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows a group of survivors who get stranded after their flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Now, they must somehow find a way to save themselves from deadly sharks. It features Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Deep Water – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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