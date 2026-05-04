Tom Holland’s next outing as the web-slinging superhero, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is being thought of by many fans as the film that could put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track at the box office in a big way. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ fame), the highly anticipated sequel is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026. More than four months later, the star-studded MCU film Avengers: Doomsday will hit the big screen on December 18.

So far, audiences have seen three solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland in the lead role. Here’s how they have performed at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $881 million Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019): $1.133 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion

On the other hand, let’s take a look at the global box office totals of each film in the Avengers franchise, per Box Office Mojo figures.

The Avengers (2012): $1.521 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $1.405 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.052 billion Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.799 billion

Spider-Man vs. Avengers Franchise – Per-Film Average Worldwide Total

The figures above indicate that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films have generated a per-film worldwide average gross of roughly $1.312 billion. In comparison, the per-film average for the Avengers franchise is unsurprisingly 48% higher at around $1.944 billion because of its crossover and ensemble nature. This suggests the impressive upper hand it has over the Spider-Man films in terms of box office pull.

Now, the big question is: Is there any chance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day outgrossing Avengers: Doomsday? Keep reading to find out how it can.

The China Factor

Interestingly, Homecoming earned $116.3 million (13.2%) and Far from Home earned around $199 million (17.6%) from the Chinese market. However, No Way Home did not get a Chinese theatrical release.

Despite the absence of the Chinese market, the third installment went on to gross a staggering $1.921 billion worldwide. Had it been released in China, it could have taken its final global tally closer to the $2.2-2.3 billion range. With Brand New Day getting a China release, it could be a game-changer for the franchise.

Box Office Trend

Avengers: Endgame earned around 36.4% more than the previous Avengers installment, Infinity War. In comparison, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed roughly 69.5% more than the previous Spider-Man entry, Far from Home. So, the Spider-Man franchise also has the advantage of a larger increase between its last two films’ worldwide totals.

Bottom Line

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day manages to finish its global run in the $2 billion to $2.3 billion range (including the Chinese market), it could set a very high bar for even a massive film like Avengers: Doomsday to surpass that milestone. There is a chance that it could outperform Doomsday in worldwide earnings. However, these are just early projections and rough estimates, and the final verdict will be clear only after the theatrical release of both these films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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