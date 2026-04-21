A few months after the theatrical release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, the star-studded MCU film, Avengers Doomsday, will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026, coinciding with the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. Doomsday is being marketed as a direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, which went on to earn a massive $2.799 billion globally and currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing title of all time, trailing only behind James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.924 billion), according to Box Office Mojo.

So far, there have been four Avengers movies, and their combined worldwide gross stands at $7.777 billion. So, to reach the $10 billion franchise milestone, Doomsday would need to earn around $2.223 billion globally. While it remains to be seen if it can achieve this target, let’s find out how much Doomsday must earn to outperform the earnings-to-budget ratio of the original 2012 film, The Avengers.

Let’s take a closer look at how The Avengers (2012) fared at the box office, per Box Office Mojo data.

The Avengers – Box Office Summary

North America: $623.4 million

International: $897.2 million

Worldwide: $1.521 billion

Since the 2012 film was made on an estimated budget of $220 million, it achieved an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of 6.91x.

On the other hand, Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly being made on a budget of $400 million to $500 million, as per CBR. This implies that for Doomsday to match the 6.91x earnings-to-budget multiplier, it would need to earn between a staggering $2.764 billion and $3.455 billion worldwide.

However, given the current theatrical landscape and the challenges big-budget films face in achieving such a high earnings-to-budget ratio, reaching these projections seems difficult at the moment. That said, given the strong buzz and fan following of the Avengers franchise, Doomsday still has a chance to cross the $2 billion mark globally. However, the final verdict will be clear only after its release this December.

What Is Avengers: Doomsday About?

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to focus on how The Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men join forces to fight against the evil and powerful scientist Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: How Much It Needs To Become The Franchise’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News