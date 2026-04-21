Sam Raimi, whose latest film, Send Help, has received widespread praise from cinephiles, is well-known as the director of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The veteran filmmaker kick-started the Evil Dead franchise with the iconic 1981 film, The Evil Dead, and followed it up with two sequels, Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1993). Two decades later, in 2013, Fede Álvarez directed the fourth film in the franchise. Then, in 2023, Lee Cronin, the Irish filmmaker whose latest film, The Mummy, is now playing in theaters, helmed Evil Dead Rise (2023), the fifth installment in the long-running horror film series.

And now, horror movie buffs and franchise fans are eagerly waiting for the sixth film, Evil Dead Burn, in the franchise, which is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the film’s first trailer was showcased at the CinemaCon 2026 event. Now, let’s take a look at how the earlier Evil Dead films have performed at the global box office and what Evil Dead Burn would need to earn to become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

Evil Dead Franchise – Box Office Performance

Here are the worldwide totals of the last five Evil Dead films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Evil Dead (1981): $2.9 million Evil Dead II (1987): $5.9 million Army of Darkness (1992): $11.5 Evil Dead (2013): $97.5 million Evil Dead Rise (2023): $147.1 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that the next installment, Evil Dead Burn, will need to earn at least $147.1 million to surpass Evil Dead Rise and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. While it’s too early to predict the film’s box office trajectory, a more realistic target would be the 2013 film Evil Dead, which earned $97.5 million worldwide. It remains to be seen if the sixth entry can outgross these two films and also potentially become the top earner of the series. The final verdict should be clear after its theatrical release this July.

What’s Evil Dead Burn About?

Although the official plot details are being kept under wraps, the supernatural horror film follows the story of a French woman (played by Souheila Yacoub) who is in the United States. It is expected to focus on how the woman deals with Deadites after her family begins to turn into the deadly creatures.

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