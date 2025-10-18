The Evil Dead franchise, a hallmark of horror cinema, has captivated audiences for over four decades with its unique blend of gore, dark humor, and supernatural thrills. From Sam Raimi’s low-budget cult classic in 1981 to the record-breaking Evil Dead Rise in 2023, the series has evolved into a significant player at the box office, balancing critical acclaim with commercial success. Each film has left its mark, whether through inventive storytelling, memorable characters, or shocking scares, making the franchise a perennial favorite among horror fans worldwide.

Advertisement

None of the films exceeded the estimated production cost of $20 million, and they all were commercial successes. The estimated total of their worldwide box office collection is over $303.1 million. A new film in the franchise is also scheduled to be released.

5. The Evil Dead (1981)

Worldwide collection – $2.9 million

The original film, directed by Sam Raimi, launched the franchise. It follows a group of friends who unleash demonic forces in a remote cabin. Made on a shoestring budget, it became a cult classic and established the series’ legacy in horror cinema.

4. Evil Dead II (1987)

Worldwide collection – $5.9 million

It is the second film in the franchise, continuing Ash Williams’ battle against demonic forces in a remote cabin. It blends horror with dark comedy. Though modest at the box office, it became a cult classic and paved the way for Army of Darkness.

3. Army of Darkness (1992)

Worldwide collection – $11.5 million

Army of Darkness is the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise. It follows Ash Williams as he is transported to a medieval world to battle an army of the undead. Combining horror, fantasy, and comedy, it became a cult favorite despite its modest box office performance. Sam Raimi directed, co-wrote, and co-edited the film.

2. Evil Dead (2013)

Worldwide collection – $97.5 million

Evil Dead is a reboot of the original franchise, following five friends who unleash a deadly curse in a remote cabin. With a darker, more serious tone than the earlier films, it achieved strong box office success and revitalized interest in the series.

1. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Worldwide collection – $147.1 million

Evil Dead Rise is the latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise. It shifts the action from a cabin to a high-rise apartment where Ash’s legacy of demonic terror continues. With intense scares and modern visual effects, it became the highest-grossing film in the Evil Dead series, cementing its enduring popularity.

Evil Dead Burn is the third standalone movie coming out after 2023’s Evil Dead Rise and the sixth overall installment in the franchise. Its plot has been kept under wraps. The film is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Advertisement

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Roofman Box Office: Channing Tatum’s Film Eyes Break-Even Below $50 Million — Here’s The Target!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News