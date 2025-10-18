Popular Hollywood actor Laurence Fishburne is a powerhouse performer who has delivered numerous hits throughout his career, spanning over five decades. He is known for his commanding presence in films like The Matrix trilogy, Boyz n the Hood, and others. The actor is celebrated for his deep voice, charm, and ability to bring intensity to all his performances. Here is a look at the actor’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide.

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $874M

Streaming On : Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

: Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Director: : Zack Snyder

Advertisement

Plot: This DCEU superhero film is based on the comic book characters Batman and Superman. It was directed by Zack Snyder and had Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in lead roles. The film brought together two of the most iconic superheroes, and their ideological difference made them sworn enemies.

Actor Laurence Fishburne played the character of Perry White, who was the tough and witty editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. Superman worked under him as Clark Kent. Perry White’s character was appreciated for his sharp tongue and grounded performance. The film received massive appreciation upon its release, and its worldwide gross income was $874 million.

2. The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – $741M

Streaming On : Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

: Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director: The Wachowskis

Plot: The sci-fi action film was released in 2003, following the success of the first film in the trilogy. The plot expanded on Neo’s journey as he accepted his destiny as The One and led the human rebellion against the machines.

This film became Laurence Fishburne’s ticket to stardom with his role as a fearless leader of the resistance. He had a commanding presence in the movie and played a major role in assisting Neo in his evolution. The movie was a box office hit, with a worldwide gross collection of $741 million.

3. Man of Steel (2013) – $670M

Streaming On : Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

: Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Director: Zack Snyder

Plot: The superhero film is a reboot of the Superman saga and the first installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film revolves around the struggles of Clark Kent as he discovers his powers and identity, while also saving the world from General Zod’s invasion.

In the film, Fishburne played the role of Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Planet, Perry White. He is perceived as a principled individual who brings a strong human perspective to the storyline. The film was a commercial success, with a worldwide gross income of $670 million.

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – $622M

Streaming On : Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

: Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Director: Peyton Reed

Plot: This superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics, and it’s the 20th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the storyline, Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, joined forces with Wasp as they found out the secret of the quantum realm.

In the movie, Fishburne played the character of Dr. Bill Foster, who was a former colleague of Hank Pym. He plays a scientist who had earlier worked with Hank Pym on their project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. The film was widely appreciated by the fans on the silver screen and earned a massive worldwide gross of $622.6 million.

5. The Matrix (1999) – $467M

Streaming On : Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

: Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Director: The Wachowskis

Plot: This is regarded as one of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood industry, particularly in the sci-fi genre. In this thriller, Neo is a computer hacker who realizes that machines control the world.

As per the story, Fishburne, aka Morpheus, acts as his mentor and guides him in his self-discovery. The film is among the most significant commercial successes to date, with worldwide gross earnings of $467 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

All numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Black Phone 2 North America Box Office: Rings In With 13% Lower Previews Than The Original, Yet Targets A Decent Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News