F1: The Movie, released in late June, has still been earning box office milestones worldwide with its strong presence in some foreign markets. The film starring Brad Pitt in the leading role has now surpassed an MCU hit and is already aiming for another Marvel blockbuster. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of an Ant-Man movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Brad Pitt’s film has been trending for its original concept and the way it has been made. It has outgrossed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Superman worldwide. The film still has some juice left and will earn a few more million at the box office.

F1: The Movie’s global collection so far

F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a cinematic spectacle and has collected $189.17 million at the domestic box office. It is inches away from cracking 2025’s top 10 grossers list at the domestic box office. The sports drama has earned 129.4% more than the domestic total at the overseas box office. The film’s international cume is $433.9 million, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $623.07 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $189.2 million

International – $433.9 million

Worldwide – $623.1 million

Surpasses the global haul of Ant-Man 2 & is on track to beat Iron Man 2

The Brad Pitt-starrer has beaten the worldwide haul of Ant-Man and the Wasp. It is the second installment in the Ant-Man franchise and the highest-grossing as well. Paul Rudd‘s film collected $622.6 million worldwide and was the #188 highest-grossing film ever.

F1 has surpassed Ant-Man and the Wasp and is now on track to beat Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man 2. The sports drama is less than $1 million away from the global haul of Iron Man 2. For the unversed, the RDJ-led Iron Man sequel collected $623.93 million worldwide. Pitt’s film beat it this weekend only. To break into the all-time top 180, it must beat Kung Fu Panda’s $632.4 million global haul.

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem’s F1: The Movie, released on June 27, is available on digital platforms to rent and purchase.

