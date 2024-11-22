When Marvel dropped the bomb that Paul Rudd would play Ant-Man, there were some side-eyes. Like, Ant-Man? It doesn’t precisely scream superhero material next to heavy hitters like Iron Man or Wolverine, right? And sure, Paul Rudd’s the funny guy, but he’s not exactly known for throwing down with the muscle-flexing crowd. But then, bam! Ant-Man comes out, and Rudd is looking like a legit badass. How did that happen?

Well, it turns out Rudd didn’t exactly think he was superhero material, either. He felt like an “imposter” when he first got the role. So what did he do? He got to work—and not just the usual gym stuff. Rudd dove into a brutal, year-long workout routine that completely changed the game.

Rudd’s life was protein shakes, veggies, and sweat for a year. He cut out booze and pretty much every ounce of fun. “I was miserable,” he said straight up. His workout routine wasn’t just about hitting the gym—he was doing flips, learning fight choreography, and getting serious about the whole superhero vibe. “I didn’t drink any alcohol… I didn’t do anything fun for a year,” Rudd confessed. Yeah, miserable sounds about right.

But it wasn’t all pain and no gain. He did get to have some fun with his co-star Evangeline Lilly while learning fight scenes. “Those scenes were entertaining because it’s just fun to fight,” Rudd said. “I don’t get to do it too much in movies, so to go through all the training and all the choreography and work on things like that is great.” No wonder his Ant-Man action scenes looked so smooth.

By the time the movie hit theaters, Rudd was a new guy. He was swole and owned the role. It also helped that he took some advice from Chris Pratt, another comedian-turned-superhero, who showed him the ropes for getting in shape. Both went from making us laugh to kicking serious butt, and the transformation? Well, it was worth it.

So yeah, was all that misery worth it? The Ant-Man movie hit theaters on July 17, and, spoiler alert—it was a significant success. Rudd may have hated the process, but let’s just say that the final product made it all look pretty damn good.

