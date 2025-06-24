When Squid Game first premiered on Netflix in 2021, it broke all the records and became one of the most-watched K-dramas. It took 3 years to release the second season, but it matched up to the hype that the series had created and earned millions of views across the globe. Now, it’s time for the third and final season, and the fans can’t seem to wrap their heads around it. Many believe that there might be some spin-offs that are just ready to go. Even Lee Byung-Hun, who plays the Front Man in the show, teased the same thing recently.

For those who don’t know, the K-drama revolves around Seong Gi-Hun’s (Lee Jung-Jae) character, who joins a game after being desperate to earn some money. The contestants must participate in some children’s games to earn a tempting prize – hundreds of cash stacked in a box. But things are not so easy, as the stakes per game are deadly. The drama is about how the contestants win every round while battling for their lives. Scroll ahead to know if the show will have more sequels or spin-offs.

Will Lee Byung-Hun’s Character Have A Separate Spin-Off?

Lee Byung-Hun, who plays the Front Man in the Netflix series Squid Game, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and dropped a hint about a spin-off. Talking about the love and appreciation that the show got, he said, “I’ve been acting for more than 30 years, and I also participated in some Hollywood blockbuster projects. But Squid Game is a Korean story made by a Korean director with Korean actors and the Korean language. I’m so grateful and proud of [Squid Game’s] success.”

During the same conversation, when Jimmy asked him about the show’s future, Lee dropped light hints. He confirmed that more characters will be included in Squid Game Season 3, and there’s a possibility that his character will have a standalone project after this season ends. Previously, in another interview with Forbes, he talked about what Season 2 could look like and stated, “Could it maybe be about how In-ho (the Front Man) first entered the games and what it looked like back then?” But now it seems this storyline would be better suited as a spin-off.

What Are The Other Possible Squid Game Spin-Offs?

The way the story unfolds from season 1 and season 2, many possible timelines could be made as spin-offs. The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, even teased which character backstories and timeline details should have a separate show. He said at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards (per Superherohype), “If I make a spin-off, it will be a story happening between Season 1 and 2. So, I want to show what they did for those times.”

Squid Game 3 finale will set up for an American Squid Game spin-off. Although we have no confirmation about it, this is quite possible. As per the latest reports surfacing on X, the American Squid Game is going to be developed by David Fincher.

Meanwhile, get ready for the last round of Squid Game Season 3, which will premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2025!

