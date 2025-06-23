Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses some key revelations and plot points from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

K-Pop Demon Hunters, an animated action-fantasy movie, was recently released on Netflix. Within a day, it debuted at the No. 1 spot on the OTT platform’s global film chart, leaving everyone surprised. The storyline revolves around a K-pop girl group that also happens to fight against evil. The film’s USP is that the creators beautifully blended K-pop with supernatural thrills in the form of animation.

For those who don’t know, the Netflix movie is set in Korea but in a different, alternative, vibrant dimension. The story follows a girl group, Huntrix, and its members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who have superpowers to slay demons, apart from chartbuster performances. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, this film has merged a global aspect with the essence of Korean culture in the most authentic way. Scroll ahead to find out more details.

When Did K-Pop Demon Hunters Release?

K-Pop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025. The film achieved great success as soon as it hit the OTT platform. According to KBIzoom, FlixPatrol reported that the movie topped the global film charts in at least 22 countries one day after its release. While viewers were too excited to hear TWICE members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s voices featured in the song Takedown, do you know who the real voices behind the Saja Boys are?

Who Are The Real Voices Behind The Saja Boys?

In the film, the girl gang, Huntrix, faces a rival boy band named Saja Boys. While the boy group consisted of demons, people who watched the film discussed the real-life inspiration of the members, and many were surprised to discover who voiced which character. If you don’t know yet, it might leave you surprised too.

Ahn Hyo-Seop (popularly known for his drama Business Proposal) has voiced the lead singer of Saja Boys. This was his first voice acting role, and he has done an admirable job. The South Korean actor has also shared a few glimpses of his character on his personal social media platform.

However, many might not know that Andrew Choi, a singer under the label SM Entertainment, has voiced Jinu’s singing voice. Abs Saja has been voiced by Sungwon Cho, but NECKWAV dubbed his singing voice. Joel Kim Booster voiced the romance Saja, and SamUIL Lee contributed to the character’s singing voice.

I voice ABS SAJA (yes that’s his name) of the SAJA BOYS in KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, the movie is out now on @netflix, this was a lot of fun to work on and the animation looks absolutely gorgeous pic.twitter.com/KP10N7UPJH — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) June 20, 2025

Baby Saja, the maknae of the group, didn’t have a credited voice actor, but Danny Chung contributed for his singing voice. Last but not least, Mystery Saja was voiced by Alan Lee. However, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo gives the character’s singing voice. After learning about who voiced the SAJA Boys, netizens went crazy. According to TheQoo (per Koreaboo), one fan wrote, “These are the people who sang, right? Crazy, no wonder the songs were insanely good. They gathered producer-level talents for this.” Another one commented, “Andrew Choi—is that the same guy from K-Pop Star?”

