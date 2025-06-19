BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands not only in South Korea but across the globe. While the members, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, enjoy a massive fan base separately, as a group, they have millions of followers on all social media platforms.

The girl group recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing they are returning for another world tour. After the probable disbandment, their fans were quite disappointed to know they won’t get another BLACKPINK album as the members have gone their separate ways, but this world tour has sparked a new enthusiasm among them.

Inside BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour Fake Ticket Incident

Amid all the happiness, some people used the opportunity to their advantage. Amid the hype surrounding the DEADLINE world tour, a man was reportedly arrested for selling fake tickets and making millions.

According to a report by MBN News (via Maeil Business Newspaper) on June 18, 2025, a man in his 30s was caught selling fake tickets for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour. The Dongjak Police Station in Seoul has claimed that the man was arrested based on fraudulent charges. Reportedly, the man was caught red-handed while selling the fake ticket to a buyer at a Dongjak-gu cafe in Seoul on the night of June 17.

The police had already been tipped off that the man, let’s call him ‘A’, was selling illegal tickets. So, they went in incognito mode and were waiting for him to act accordingly. As he was about to sell the ticket, they caught him immediately. They further cross-checked it with the original seller’s pass and noticed the spelling mistakes and other typos in the fake ticket. This generally gives away that it has been handled illegally.

It’s been reported that the 30-year-old man has already sold around 500 tickets on the second-hand trading platform. BLACKPINK’s ticket sales have easily earned the offender almost 80 million KRW. Police have officially stated that they will conduct further investigations to determine whether he has been involved in any other criminal offences.

What’s Are BLACKPINK Members Up To?

On the work front, Jennie and Rose are enjoying their time after releasing their solo album and tracks. Lisa made her acting debut and released her solo album. In the meantime, Jisoo has focused on her acting, and she is now gearing up for her debut movie, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, alongside Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Chae Soo-Bin, and others. On the other hand, the BLACKPINK members are excited to reunite this July, almost after 3 years. The band is also expected to release their new music in June, along with a new music video and photoshoot.

