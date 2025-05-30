On May 29, 2025, it was reported that BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s older brother, Kim Jung Hoon, had been accused of secretly filming women without their consent. This alleged blame has roped K-pop megastar Jisoo into the limelight, with fans concerned over her ongoing career. The allegations surfaced on the South Korean workplace community platform Blind, where an anonymous user claimed that Kim, CEO of the health brand Biomom and founder of the entertainment label Blissoo, recorded intimate encounters without permission and shared the videos with acquaintances.

After the revelation, social media erupted in controversy, with multiple tweets and comments surrounding Jisoo and her brother.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Brother Accused Of Illegally Filming Women

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother, Kim Jung Hoon, who is also the CEO of health brand Biomom, is accused of filming women illegally at the workplace. As per AllKpop, the accuser described the experience as deeply traumatic, stating that they later discovered they had been secretly filmed and that Kim had shown the video to others. The post also alleged that Kim had been in relationships with multiple women simultaneously and had pressured some into sending explicit videos.

The individual expressed their intention to pursue legal action and encouraged other potential victims to come forward. In her statement, the victim wrote, “It took me a long time to write this. Everything I’m about to share is based on my own experience.” She claimed, “One day, I had a sexual relationship with him at his home. I later found out that he had recorded the act using a hidden camera. I couldn’t believe it. What made it worse was learning that he had shown the video to his acquaintances and even bragged about having multiple recordings of different women.”

Jisoo’s Entertainment Label Blissoo Shares Official Statement Regarding the Accusations

In response to the allegations, Kim Jung Hoon denied the claims, labeling them as “completely false” and stating that he is consulting with legal counsel to pursue defamation charges. He emphasised that the accusations are damaging not only to his reputation but also to his family.

Jisoo’s agency, Blissoo, issued a brief statement acknowledging the situation and stating that they are “currently verifying the facts.” The agency has not provided further details or commented on how this may affect Jisoo’s upcoming projects. Blissoo, which was established by Jisoo and her brother, has previously pledged to take strong legal action against false rumours and online harassment.

Undoubtedly, the timing of the allegations is particularly sensitive, as BLACKPINK is preparing for their Deadline world tour, which will begin in July 2025, and the release of their third studio album.

