BTS’ J-Hope left millions of fans enthralled worldwide after embarking on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, earlier this year. The tour started in Seoul and continued to have an exhilarating journey across North America and Asia with 31 unforgettable concerts in 15 regions.

Now, the much-anticipated grand finale of the tour will be broadcast live in Indian cinemas on May 31, 2025. Fans in India can enjoy the international concert experience at any PVR Inox cinema near them. Continue scrolling to learn more!

What To Expect From The Live Broadcast Of J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage Finale?

The live broadcast of J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage finale on May 31st will deliver an emotional and electrifying concert experience. Fans will witness J-Hope share his hopes, dreams, and passions with audiences and witness the pop star in all his glory through the big screen in what can be dubbed a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Viewers will also enjoy breathtaking live performances of standout tracks from his solo albums, including Arson, MORE, and NEURON (with Gaeko and yoonmirae), along with tour-exclusive releases like Sweet Dreams (feat Miguel) and MONA LISA.

About BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer, and member of BTS, one of the most popular boy bands of all time. He is often known as the “lead dancer” of the group and boasts a multitude of musical skills.

Alongside making record-breaking achievements with BTS, J-Hope also ventured into a successful solo career. His first mixtape, Hope World, released in 2018, showcased his true vision as an artist. Meanwhile, 2019’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G) became a viral global phenomenon.

His solo album, Jack In The Box, was released in 2022. That same year, he made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. J-Hope released a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, alongside the docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, in March 2024. This year, he released a series of solo singles, Sweet Dreams (feat Miguel) and MONA LISA, further cementing his global presence. In April 2025, he headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.

