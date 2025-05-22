Starting a career in the entertainment industry at the age of 15, Song Hye-Kyo has grown up in front of the public’s eye. She became one of the most versatile actresses in South Korea and not only gained huge success but also got scrutinized for every step she took in her personal life. Being a public figure often follows unwanted attention and criticism. Her fans have always been too interested in knowing who she is dating or what her relationship status is.

She has always been in the limelight, from circulating whirlwind reports about her marriage and divorce with Song Joong-Ki to having a well-known affair with Hyun Bin. Hye-Kyo has also been linked with other Korean actors, including Lee Byung-Hun and Park Bo-Gum. So, let us give you a detailed report on The Glory actress’s dating history.

Is Song Hye-Kyo Now Single?

Well, according to recent reports, Song Hye-Kyo is not dating anyone right now. After her divorce from Song Joong-Ki, her name was linked to many celebrities. However, the rumors have never been confirmed. So, the actress is probably currently single and enjoying her life at her whim.

Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki’s Romance, Marriage & Divorce

It is not unknown that Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki have a past that shook the Korean industry to the core. Both of them featured in the popular K-drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry sparked dating rumors back then. Soon, reports circulated that their secret romance had turned into a marriage.

In 2017, the duo married in an intimate ceremony and began their forever. But who would have thought that their rosy romance would fall apart? In 2019, the SongSong couple finalized their divorce on the condition of mutual consent. However, rumors were rife that the pair parted ways because of Park Bo-Gum. Now, Song Joong-Ki is happily married to Katy Louis Saunders and even welcomed their son in 2023.

Song Hye-Kyo’s Past Romances: Hyun Bin, Lee Byung-Hun & Park Bo-Gum

Well, the Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin was once one of Song Hye-Kyo’s past romances. Yes, that’s right. The duo met on the sets of The World They Live In and fell in love with each other. This dates back to 2008. Although the rumors started to circulate immediately but they confirmed it in 2009. However, by 2011, the couple had separated.

Can you imagine Song Hye-Kyo had a relationship with Squid Game actor Lee Byung-Hun? Their romance rumors sparked in 2003 when they met on the floor of All In. Soon enough, they confirmed their romantic bond but received a lot of hatred from the fans because of their huge 12-year age gap. But the actress paid no heed because she was in love. However, just when everyone was hoping for something concrete from them, the couple parted ways without disclosing any reason.

Although we don’t know whether Park Bo-Gum and Song Hye-Kyo were in a relationship, there were rumors that the actress decided to divorce Song Joong-Ki because of him. Bo-Gum and Hye-Kyo worked together in the drama Encounters, when their dating rumors spread everywhere.

Song Hye-Kyo was also recently linked with Lee Min-Ho, but we have no confirmation about it yet. Let us know your thoughts about the actress’s dating life.

