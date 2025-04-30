Lee Byung-Hun is a legendary actor, singer, and model in the South Korean entertainment industry. He has been winning appreciation for his performances, be it in a rom-com or a crime thriller. His critically acclaimed film Inside Men put him on the map as he won Best Actor in three prestigious award events. He recently grabbed attention for his unique portrayal of the character Front Man in the K-drama Squid Game.

His latest film, The Match, alongside Yoo Ah-In, also attracted a lot of public attention not only because the movie was released after a long delay but also because of their performances. Byung-Hun has featured in many projects, and among them, 5 of his films rank on the highest-grossing film in South Korea of all times. Here we have listed 5 of his highest-grossing movies – from Masquerade to The Good, the Bad, the Weird, and more. Scroll ahead.

Masquerade

Released in 2012, Masquerade is still considered to be one of Lee Byung-Hun’s best performances. The movie is set in a historical timeline where a look-alike commoner of the king takes his place secretly as the king gets poisoned. The commoner agrees to go through all of that despite risking his life to save his country from falling into bits and pieces. The film was made with a budget of 9.5 billion KRW. It was one of the biggest hits that earned $94.3 million (Box Office Mojo) at the worldwide box office.

The Good, the Bad, the Weird

In the 1930s Manchuria, an encounter set out an epic crusade that ignited the loot. The storyline revolves around Do-Won, the Good, who is a bounty hunter, embarks on a journey to track down Chang-Yi (Lee Byung-Hun), the Bad, a charismatic hit man who attempts to steal a map from the military base. Tae-Goo is another person who put a halt to this plan to secure the map. Made with a budget of 10 million KRW, the movie earned $44.3 million (Box Office Mojo) at the box office.

A Bittersweet Life

Lee Byung-Hun and Shin Min-Ah starring A Bittersweet Life is a South Korean movie about a high-ranking gangster, Kim Sun-Woo (Byung-Hun), who refuses to follow his boss’s order, but soon things take a different turn. It gets ugly when several deaths are involved in this; what happens next is all about the film. This 2005 movie earned $10 million (Box Office Mojo) at the global box office. It definitely makes a place in Lee’s career.

Master

Released in 2016, Master is an action crime thriller that featured a stellar star cast, including Lee Byung-Hun, Kim Woo-Bin, Gang Dong-Won, and others. The storyline revolves around a crime investigation team that sets sail on a mission to take down a company called One Network that is involved in a fraud case. Byung-Hun plays President Jin in the movie, and the actor gained a lot of love and appreciation for his performance. The movie earned $51.5 million (Box Office Mojo) at the box office.

Inside Men

The 2015 movie Inside Men is one of the best movies of Lee Byung-Hun’s career that earned him three Best Actor awards in the 52nd Baeksang Art Awards, the 37th Blue Dragon Awards, and the 53rd Grand Bell Awards. The storyline revolves around a politician who leaves his henchman behind, and the henchman starts plotting his revenge. Meanwhile, a clever and ambitious prosecutor finds proof between them to make it clear that they are connected. This thriller starred Cho Seung-Woo, Yun Shik-Baek, and others. The movie earned $61 million (Box Office Mojo) at the worldwide box office.

These are the five highest-grossing movies of Lee Byung-Hun’s career. However, his latest movie, The Match, is currently leading the South Korean box office list of 2025 with $13 million. It generated a revenue share of 7.96%, despite the controversies revolving around his co-star Yoo Ah-In. Have you watched any of these movies? If not, then you must. Lee Byung-Hun is definitely one of the most versatile actors in South Korean industry.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Haunted Palace: Bona & Yook Sung-Jae’s K-Drama Records Highest Viewership Rating Of 9.3% Within Three Episodes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News