Lee Byung-Hun and Yoo Ah-In starred in the upcoming movie, The Match, which is finally releasing on March 26, 2025. Despite completing the production in 2021, the film got delayed for four years because of Ah-In’s drug controversy. The actor was originally sentenced to a year in prison but was released within 5 months. He was charged with violating the Narcotics Control Act as he was caught using propofol 181 times without any prescription. For those who don’t know, Ah-In was also booked on charges for obtaining medical prescriptions in someone else’s name.

Now, as the movie is making its way in the theaters, the Squid Game actor was recently asked to shed some light on his experience working with Ah-In. While Byung-Hun was expected to answer on his return after 5 months in prison, the actor chose to stay unbothered by Ah-In’s drug scandal and focused on the movie’s press conference. Scroll ahead to know what he said.

During an honest press conversation on March 21, 2025, when Lee Byung-Hun was asked to share his working experience with the controversial co-star, the actor said, “He was quiet and reserved on set. Looking back, I think it was all part of his process in creating his character. I realized that he was trying not to lose the essence of his character even on set. I believe he did an excellent job portraying his role.”

He further added, “I really enjoyed acting with him. While my character, Cho Hun-Hyun, is an outspoken and aggressive player, his character of Lee Chang-Ho is a steadfast, defensive figure, like an immovable rock. Acting alongside Yoo Ah-In made me think that this stark contrast between our characters would be engaging for the audience.”

As the film got caught in the hayfire of the controversies spurring around Yoo Ah-In, Lee Byung-Hun explained that the whole production team was quite worried regarding the release. The Squid Game actor continued, “Everyone involved in the film must have been worried sick, wondering, ‘What if it never gets released?’ And, of course, I believe it was the director who had it the hardest. More than anything, I’m just glad because I really wanted to see the director smile.”

The Match is a sports drama revolving around two main characters – South Korea’s legendary budak (Go) master Cho Hun-Hyun (Lee Byung-Hun) and Lee Chang-Ho (Yoo Ah-In). The movie tells the story of Cho Hun-Hyun, who, after losing to his protégé, embarks on a journey to reclaim his position as the master. How the two characters get involved in the match is all about the film.

While everyone was concerned whether the flick would ever see a release date or not, it’s finally got scheduled for a March 26, 2025, release. Did you know about Yoo Ah-In’s drug scandal?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Is A Popular Outdoor Brand Cutting Ties With Kim Soo Hyun Amid Ongoing Controversy? Statement Provides Insights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News