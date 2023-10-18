South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is currently thriving on the professional front after the major success of her recent revenge thriller The Glory. The Netflix drama also won her many accolades, including the prestigious Daesang, making her the only actress in the history of Korean cinema to receive the honor. However, despite bagging many awards for her acting chops, Song often finds her personal life mired in controversy.

Song Hye-kyo, who was previously married to Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki, has been linked to many actors, including Hyun Bin, Lee Byung-hun, Kang Dong-won, Park Bo-gum, and Rain. However, did you know that she was once also rumored to be dating ‘Chicago Typewriter’ actor Yoo Ah In, who is currently involved in a drug case?

Known for keeping her personal life low-key, Song often refrains from sharing life updates on Instagram. But, she has often shared adorable pictures with Yoo Ah-in, mostly featuring her dog as well. In one such throwback pic, Yoo Ah In was seen leaning onto her shoulder, leaving her cheeks flushed while she carried her dogs in her arms. The heartwarming picture was widely shared across the internet, with many wondering if they have become a real-life couple.

Many K-nets also wondered if the Encounter actress has developed a more intimate bond with Yoo Ah-in after her split from Joong-ki. When Song shared a picture of Yoo Ah-in at her house playing with her puppy, many perceived it as a perfect family picture. Some also wondered if she was ‘mocking’ her ex-husband after sharing happy pictures.

According to a KBizoom report, Song Hye-kyo and Yoo Ah-in are so close that they used to drive together at midnight in 2015. Additionally, the two have also extended support for each other by sending food and coffee trucks.

For the unversed, Yoo Ah-in is currently involved in a drug scandal. He is indicted on charges of illegal use of seven different drugs – propofol, marijuana, ketamine, cocaine, midazolam, and alprazolam. After the unfortunate development, he was also replaced by Hellbound 2. He is also known for his critically acclaimed performance in Burning Man.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo recently stepped down from ‘The Price of Confession’ wherein she was scheduled to feature alongside Han So-hee.

