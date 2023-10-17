Marvel Studios is set to show MCU’s girl power in the upcoming film The Marvels. The movie will explore Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel and Photon’s entangled powers and how they would team up against bad guys from the great Kree Empire. Another notable star making his way in the universe is South Korean actor Park Seo Joon. The Korean star will play the role of Prince Yan of Aladna in the new movie and his fans cannot keep calm. While this will also mask his Hollywood debut, we have brought you Seo Joon’s reaction upon getting a call from the studios.

Seo Joon is globally known for his work in K-dramas, including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He has done a commendable job on the silver screen as well, and was last seen in the disaster drama Concrete Utopia.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not have many South Korean actors, and Park Seo Joon is surely paving the way for many others. While Ma Dong Seok entered the film franchise playing Gilgamesh in Eternals, Seo Joon will only be the second Korean star playing a major role in MCU. While there is a massive buzz around his role in The Marvels, the actor could was left in disbelief when he got the call for it.

Last year, in an interview with The Guardian, Park Seo Joon revealed how he was left in disbelief when he heard Marvel Studios wanted to talk to him. He said, “When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it.” He added that he was a bit nervous working abroad but the cast and crew were helpful and welcoming, and he got involved quickly.

The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star said, “I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

For the unversed, Park Seo Joon’s The Marvels’ character, Yan of Aladna, is supposed to wind up marrying Carol Danvers, per original comics. The movie’s trailer also had a brief glimpse of the actor dancing with Brie Larson in colorful clothes. Prince Yan got engaged to Lila Cheney as a kid, but as adults, neither of them want to marry each other. In order to get out of the engagement, Yan seeks help from Carol and romance brews between the two.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Quentin Tarantino Tore Apart Keanu Reeves Led The Matrix Franchise For Overuse Of CGI & VFX: “If I’d Wanted All That Computer Game Bullsh*t, I’d Have Gone Home & Stuck My D*ck In My Nintendo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News