Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and others, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film started its journey on a good note, but just after a few days, it lost its momentum considerably and couldn’t reach the desired outcome. Both in India and overseas, it underperformed, thus fetching a not-so-good collection at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the Tollywood action drama was released on May 30, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed mixed word-of-mouth. While it was praised for the concept, the direction of the film was criticised for being too commercial.

How much did Bhairavam earn at the worldwide box office?

Bhairavam started on a good note by earning 2.6 crores and maintained the pace during the first week. After the opening week, the film failed to maintain its hold and kept dwindling. As a result, even after spending a month in theatres, it ended its run at 15.84 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 18.69 crores.

Overseas, Bhairavam was a washout, with its earnings standing at just 60 lakh. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film ended its worldwide box office run at 19.29 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 15.84 crores

India gross – 18.69 crores

Overseas gross – 60 lakh

Worldwide gross – 19.29 crores

Box office verdict of Bhairavam

While the budget hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is learned that the film was made at 19 crores. Against this cost, it earned 15.84 crores at the Indian box office. So, it faced a deficit of 3.16 crores, thus securing a losing verdict as per Koimoi’s parameters.

More about the film

Bhairavam is an official remake of the 2024 Kollywood release, Garudan. It also stars Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith, and Aditi Shankar in key roles. It was produced by K. K. Radhamohan and written by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection Day 19: Continues Its Glorious Run, Enjoys Over 300% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News