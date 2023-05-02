South actress Rashmika Mandanna is often spotted with Vijay Deverakonda in several places, including on vacations. However, the actress was recently spotted with Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda at the Mumbai airport together, sparking dating rumours.

Many netizens felt that Rashmika has broken up with the Arjun Reddy star and begun dating the Chatrapathi actor. The Telugu actor has now decided to break silence on the dating rumours. Scroll down to know more.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s show, wherein he confirmed that he and Rashmika Mandanna are not dating. The Telugu actor confessed, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends, and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad and keep coming to Mumbai, so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times, but it’s hard once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it.”

He also heaped praises on Pushpa actress, saying, “Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that.”

On the work front, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is gearing up for his release Chatrapathi. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. Talking about the film, the Telugu star said in a press statement, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut, and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Legendary writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, whose notable works include RRR, the Baahubali series, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, wrote the screenplay for the movie. It is directed by VV Vinayak. It was shot in a large-scale manner. In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha also plays a key role. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will appear in Pushpa 2.

