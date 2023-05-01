Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Rainbow’, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was that she was in a “no network area”.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.

The pictures feature a selfie with Dev Mohan, the shoot location, and time spent with her mother and sister. The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas… but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk… you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing… so it’s for those who actually want to know).”

Sharing details of the photos, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “3rd place we shot in was Munnar – 1 – this was yesterday before packing up picture… @devmohanofficial and I took… 2- a group pictureeeeeee 3- the scenery we had from our location… man! It was dreamy… 4- this was a view from my room… I just haaaaad to show it to you… Munnar has some of the most beautiful views for sure.”

She added: “2nd was Kodaikanal – 5- the flowers just looked too pretty… 6- the sunrise view from my balcony in Kodai…”

“And 1st was Chennai – 7- how can my day go without a workout, tell me, @karansawhney11 video credit 8- mum came to pick my sister up to go back home… ladies hai toh matlab the photo session has to happen for sure… 9- my sister had come off to Chennai alone to watch me work and her lil mid shot hugs were THE BEST… kids are so tiny man… 10- my first selfie and I think the only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post… Bye,” the actress wrote.

Tamil-Telugu film ‘Rainbow’ is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite actor Allu Arjun.

