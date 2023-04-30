Actress Shriya Saran is known for her phenomenal work craft and for speaking hard facts. The actress was a part of two successful blockbusters in 2022, Drishyam 2 and SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning, RRR. Interestingly, an old video of the actress is doing rounds on the internet, where she can be seen refusing to answer a journalist who questioned about being in shape. Shriya can be seen losing her calm, and she gives her back to the anchor like a boss. Scroll below to read the details!

Shriya got married to her Russian boyfriend in the year 2018, and later, the couple embraced parenthood, however, Shriya continues to work in films. The actress often gets compliments for maintaining herself well, but the actress feels it is not a compliment, and her old viral interview clip is proof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 5-year–old interview with TV 9 that has now gone viral on the internet, Shriya Saran was asked how she maintains herself so well and the question irked the actress. She was quick to respond and even called out the journalist for not asking the same question to male actors. The Drishyam 2 actress said, “I will answer this question, the day you ask every hero in the Telugu Film industry.” The journalist further added, “I’m actually complimenting you.” The actress then gave a savage reply to the journalist and said, “Is that a compliment? You are beautiful for a mother. I’m like no, you don’t compliment a woman like that after having kids. A lot of people compliment my friends saying oh my god, I can’t believe you have two kids; you are pretty for a mother.”

Soon after her response, the journalist tried to justify her question and said, “Many heroines start to become shapeless after a period of time,” to which Shriya gave a savage reply which is being widely appreciated by the fans. The actress said, “No, heroes do too. But you don’t have the b*lls to ask them that.”

The video of Shriya Saran giving a befitting reply to the journalist has now gone viral on the internet, and fans just can’t stop reacting to it.

One of the users wrote, “Damn”

Another user commented, “clear and straight.”

“She nailed it. Especially you don’t have the balls to do that,” reads another reaction.

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on Shriya Saran’s unfiltered opinion? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Express Disappointment On Absence Of India’s Indigenous Empires In School Textbooks, Former Says, “At That Time, America Wasn’t Even Discovered…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News