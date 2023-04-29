Rockstar DSP is known for creating beats that are out of the box and have us addicted. After Oo Antava, Poonakallu Loading the next in line was Let’s Dance Chotu Motu from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the song has crossed boundaries securing it’s spot at the International Billboard charts.

DSP’s song is ruling at number four on International Billboard Charts, beating Drake. Even an international audience is now getting hooked to our rock star’s beats and topping their playlists too. Recently, even international DJ Martin Garrix shook a leg on Oo Antava with Allu Arjun and couldn’t stop grooving.

At the Malaysia tour as well, the craze of our rock star was beyond ones imagination and fans from various cultures and walks of life were united by music. Rockstar DSP’s craze is like none not just across Pan-India but even across the globe and with his new song in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he has reached to new heights. Devi Sri Prasad was also seen acing the cover of a leading music magazine recently for the unaccountable contribution he’s done to the music industry.

Take A Look:

Rockstar DSP upcoming projects include Pushpa 2, Suriya 42, and more are in the pipeline. For the unversed, Salman Khan’s song Let’s Dance Chotu Motu from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been receiving a lot of love from the audience.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Eid and has been receiving positive response from the audience.

