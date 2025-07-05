After hitting theaters in May 2025, Moonwalk made headlines with its new idea but opened to mixed reviews. The Malayalam movie is set to capture hearts all over again as it has finally found a home on the digital platform. This digital release brings the colorful tale to more people, giving a second chance to the audience who couldn’t watch it on the big screen.

When & Where To Stream Moonwalk?

The OTT platform JioHotstar (previously known as Disney+ Hotstar) recently revealed that the film will go online in the second week of July 2025. Initially rejected by several OTT platforms, the movie has now finally been cleared for digital release. The streaming platform, JioHotstar Malayalam, posted on its Instagram handle stating that Moonwalk will be streaming from July 8, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Malayalam (@jiohotstarmalayalam)

What Is Moonwalk About?

For the uninitiated, the film is set in the late 1980s in Kerala. It is about a group of adolescent boys enchanted with Michael Jackson‘s trademark steps, particularly the moonwalk. In awe of the King of Pop, they learn breakdancing and perform on stage. They dedicate themselves to dance practice at school or while earning some odd money, wanting to participate in a state-level competition.

Their journey is not so much about steps and rhythm as it is about finding identity, pursuing dreams, and forging friendships through shared enthusiasm. As their passion for MJ grows, the story becomes a heartwarming ode to how international pop culture can change young minds in the smallest towns.

Moonwalk: Cast & Crew

Directed by veteran ad filmmaker Vinod A.K., Moonwalk has been presented by celebrated director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film boasts a big ensemble of newcomers, including Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B., Sujith Prabhakar, Sanjana, Appu Ashray and Manoj Moses. Their newness lends freshness to this retro script.

The script of the film is written by Vinod A.K., Mathew Varghis, and Sunil Gopalakrishnan. Cinematographer Ansar Shah captures 80s Kerala with such elegance, while composer Prashant Pillai adds just the right retro zing to the soundtrack.

Check out the trailer of Moonwalk below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Pushpa 2: The Rule On TV — Here’s When You Can Watch Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer On &Pictures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News