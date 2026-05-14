Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael has debuted at the top spot in Korean theaters! The film has also surpassed a massive milestone at the worldwide box office. However, the gap between it and Bohemian Rhapsody is still a giant leap. Jaafar Jackson’s movie is going head-to-head with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is dominating worldwide cinemas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

At the domestic box office as well, the film has crossed a significant milestone. The music biopic has collected around $4.7 million on its third Tuesday at the box office in North America. The movie has dropped by 26.6% from last Tuesday, despite losing 405 theaters last Friday, including IMAX. It has collected $250.2 million at the domestic box office in 19 days. It has thus crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America.

Crosses $600 million milestone worldwide

According to industry expert Luiz Fernando, Michael has opened in the Korean theaters on Wednesday. It debuted at #1, collecting $832k at the Korean box office. The report has further revealed that the music biopic has hit the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is expected to open between $5 million and $7 million over its 5-day opening weekend in Korea. It could beat Bohemian Rhapsody’s $5.6 million local debut as the biggest ever for a musical biopic.

Still needs a 52% jump to beat Bohemian Rhapsody worldwide

Bohemian Rhapsody is the highest-grossing music biopic ever at the worldwide box office. The movie grossed $911.0 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Michael still needs around $311 million to match Bohemian Rhapsody‘s worldwide total. It requires a 52% jump to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul and become the all-time highest-grossing music biopic.

Michael still dominates the worldwide box office and is tracking to gross around $1 billion in its theatrical run. Therefore, the Jaafar Jackson starrer is expected to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody to achieve the #1 crown. It could also be the only music biopic to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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