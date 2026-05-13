Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, is on the verge of completing eight weeks in theaters and still ranks among the top five titles on the domestic box office chart. After delivering an impressive $80.5 million opening across 4,007 North American locations, the critically acclaimed blockbuster added another $6.6 million over the May 8-10 weekend, a 22.5% drop compared to the previous weekend (May 1-3). The latest weekend boost has pushed its domestic tally to $329 million.

2026’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film & Nears Oppenheimer’s Domestic Earnings

At the time of writing, Project Hail Mary stands as the second-highest-grossing title of 2026, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $412.6 million domestic haul, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. Among the all-time highest-grossing films in North America, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature is just behind Oppenheimer’s $330.1 million in North American earnings, by about $1.1 million. At its current pace, it is expected to outgross the Christopher Nolan film very soon.

As it continues its theatrical run, Project Hail Mary is now edging closer to two blockbuster Spider-Man films – Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man 3 (2007) & Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Keep scrolling to find out how much the Ryan Gosling starrer needs to earn to surpass them at the domestic box office.

Project Hail Mary vs. Spider-Man 3 & Spider-Man: Homecoming – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $329 million International: $328 million Worldwide: $657 million Spider-Man 3 (2007): $338 million Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $335 million

The above figures show that Project Hail Mary still needs to add at least $9 million to overtake Spider-Man 3 and more than $6 million to surpass Spider-Man: Homecoming domestically.

Even though the sci-fi film is now available to rent or buy on various digital platforms in the U.S., given its current momentum and steady holds, it is still expected to outgross both these Spider-Man films at the North American box office during its ongoing run. That said, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Project Hail Mary About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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