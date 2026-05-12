The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is adamant about crossing the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also beating several iconic hits on its way. The Nintendo sequel is now on track to beat the global haul of Finding Nemo, which is considered one of the greatest animated features of all time. Scroll below to find out the gap between it and the Pixar hit.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Nintendo sequel is holding strongly at the box office in North America, earning a solid $6.6 million on its 6th three-day weekend. It declined by 45.1% from last weekend despite the loss of 344 theaters in North America. It also lost a spot in the domestic top 5 rankings, and with that, the movie’s box office total has hit $412.1 million. It is the highest-grossing film of the year and also the only 2026 release to cross the $400 million milestone domestically.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has crossed the $500 million milestone overseas. The international total for the Nintendo sequel stands at $528.7 million, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide cume of the Chris Pratt starrer has hit $940.9 million. The film is still tracking to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $412.1 million

International – $528.7 million

Worldwide – $940.9 million

Set to surpass Finding Nemo worldwide

Finding Nemo, released over two decades ago, is considered one of the greatest animated films ever. It was a critical and commercial hit, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It is the first Pixar and Disney film to achieve this feat. Finding Nemo collected $941.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is around just $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Finding Nemo. It is an honor for the Nintendo sequel to beat a classic such as Finding Nemo.

What is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie about?

In the sequel, Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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