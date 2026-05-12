Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, was released amid high expectations but proved a major disappointment at the worldwide box office. Given the start, crossing the 100 crore mark looked easy, but now it is struggling to reach 80 crore. In the meantime, for Mammuka, it has become his fifth-highest-grossing film and now needs less than 3 crore to grab the fourth spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Mollywood spy-action thriller has slowed miserably both in India and overseas. In the domestic market, it scored just 31 lakh on the second Monday, day 11, pushing its tally to 29.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 34.81 crore. Overseas, it has grossed 41 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection is 75.81 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 29.5 crore

India gross – 34.81 crore

Overseas gross – 41 crore

Worldwide gross – 75.81 crore

Can it become Mammootty’s 4th highest-grosser?

With 75.81 crore, Patriot is currently Mammootty’s fifth-highest-grossing film globally. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Madhura Raja (78.38 crore), which is 2.57 crore away. So, to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of Mammootty, it must add another 2.58 crore more, which looks impossible.

The collections of Patriot are moving slowly, and Tovino Thomas’ Athiradi releases this Thursday (May 14), which will significantly impact the show count. Due to these two factors, the target of beating Madhura Raja is out of reach.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crore Kalamkaval – 82.02 crore Kannur Squad – 81.9 crore Madhura Raja – 78.38 crore Patriot – 75.81 crore (11 days)

More about the film

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. The film was released in theaters on May 1.

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