Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, had a historic global run and is now in the final stage of its theatrical run. With its OTT premiere likely to happen this week, the magnum opus will add just a few more lakhs to its tally before taking an exit. Amid this, let’s have a look at the film’s run so far at the North American box office, which has accounted for the bulk of its overseas business.

Ranveer has built a strong fan base in North America (USA and Canada) over the years, as evidenced by the run of his previous releases. This fan base helped his Dhurandhar start its journey on a good note, and, with word of mouth spreading like wildfire, the film went on to become an epic success, grossing $20.65 million.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the North American box office in 51 days?

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, the buzz for Dhurandhar 2 was naturally very high. And yet again, Aditya Dhar delivered powerful content that kept theaters busy for a long time. After a thunderous start, the film maintained its momentum and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. Now, as per the recent update after the eighth Friday, day 51, it has grossed a mammoth $28.59 million. It equals approx 273 crore in Indian rupees.

North America contributes 62% of Dhurandhar 2’s total overseas earnings

In the overseas market, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a mind-blowing 440 crore. Out of this, a whopping 273 crore has come from North America. So, if you compare, 62.04% of total overseas earnings have come from North America alone, which is insane. Such an epic success is clearly a big boost for Ranveer Singh personally.

Rocks the throne as the highest-grossing Indian film in the territory

Among all Indian films, the Dhurandhar sequel leads by a solid margin of $6.59 million over Baahubali 2 ($22 million). Among Bollywood films, it leads the throne by a margin of $7.94 million over Dhurandhar ($20.65 milion).

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in North America:

Dhurandhar 2 – $28.59 million (51 days) Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.70 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.28 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

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