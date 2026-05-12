Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in a titular role, had a solid second weekend with healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday. After scoring 17 crore+ during the weekend, the film faced a litmus test on the second Monday, and though collections dropped by more than a normal 10%, they remained decent-to-good. Most importantly, the film has now emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office and also became the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The historical action drama scored an estimated 2.8 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 3.5 crore represents a 20% drop, which is slightly higher than expected. Overall, it has earned a solid 77.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 91.92 crore gross. Given the pace and the lack of big releases, the film is on track to become the first Marathi film to enter the 100 crore club in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.5 crore

Day 9 – 6.3 crore

Day 10 – 7.6 crore

Day 11 – 2.8 crore

Total – 77.9 crore

Raja Shivaji surpasses Baipan Bhari Deva

With 77.9 crore coming in 11 days, Raja Shivaji has surpassed Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. Also, it will overtake Sairat (90 crore) in the coming days to become the highest-grossing Marathi film.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Raja Shivaji – 77.9 crore (11 days) Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

It’s a clean success!

Raja Shivaji was made at an estimated budget of 75 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 77.9 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 2.9 crore or 3.86%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict. Since the film is likely to score well in theaters at least for two more weeks, it is set to make good returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 75 crore

India net collection – 77.9 crore

ROI – 2.9 crore

ROI% – 3.86%

Verdict – Plus

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