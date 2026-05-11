Riteish Deshmukh’s passion project, Raja Shivaji, is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. After a thunderous opening week, the historical epic has shown remarkable legs in its second weekend, proving that the audience’s love for the legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is translating into big numbers. With the second weekend numbers, the film is now a whisker away from securing the success verdict for itself!

2nd Weekend Stays Steady

The second weekend collection for Riteish Deshmukh‘s historical drama stayed steady at the box office. In 10 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 74.1 crore at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 75 crore, it is only 90 lakh away from recovering its entire production cost at the box office!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, May 10, Raja Shivaji earned 6.8 crore as compared to the previous day’s 6 crore. While the Marathi version brought 5 crore, the Hindi version contributed 1.8 crore. The Marathi version continues to be the primary driver, enjoying a healthy 33.8% occupancy across 4,063 shows on Sunday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 12.4 crore

Day 2: 11.5 crore

Day 3: 13.1 crore

Day 4: 6.2 crore

Day 5: 5.4 crore

Day 6: 4.7 crore

Day 7: 4.4 crore

Day 8: 3.6 crore

Day 9: 6 crore

Day 10: 6.8 crore

Total: 74.1 crore

Rated 7.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of the young Shivaji, who fought against the powers that be and was crowned as Chhatrapati monarch.” Directed and written by Riteish Deshmukh, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, and others.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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