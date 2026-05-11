The highly anticipated filmy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is building excitement day by day, and songs are playing a major role. After getting the audience grooving to Vyah Karwado Ji and setting party vibes with WOW, the team has now dropped Tera Ho Jaun, a soft romantic track featuring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

The new song brings a fresh and youthful feel. Fans are especially loving the chemistry between the fresh pair of Varun and Pooja, which adds charm to the romantic number. The track has quickly started gaining attention online, with many viewers calling it a perfect feel-good love song.

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A Song For Every Mood

So far, one of the biggest highlights of the film is its music album. From shaadi beats to an energizing party track and now a romantic melody, the soundtrack seems to offer something for every kind of listener. With every new song release, the excitement around the movie is only getting stronger.

The songs’ popularity has also sparked curiosity about the trailer and the rest of the soundtrack. Fans are now eager to see how the music fits into the film’s story.

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A David Dhawan Family Entertainer

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a fresh and interesting trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film brings back his signature style of humor and mass appeal. The movie promises a colorful mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment designed for family audiences.

Produced by Tips Films, the movie is set to open big in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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