King of Comedy, David Dhawan, is back to reclaim his throne, and he is bringing his second favorite muse, Varun Dhawan, along for the ride. The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is out, and I have mixed feelings about it. But to be fair, it is too early to judge the film and diss it or trash it. However, the first look did not keep me excited to be honest – the excitement that a David Dhawan film offers.

Remember the 90s? Those were the days when Govinda’s chaotic, colorful, and absolutely crackling energy would find him stuck between two wives, a dozen misunderstandings, and a background score that sounded like the most happening party! It was the time when a film called Sandwich would be aired every third day, and I would have a blast watching Govinda‘s poor fate! (Though he was too young and naive to understand that two wives are not a premise to crack jokes! At least not for a woman!

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a remake of Govinda’s film Sandwich. But will it be all laughter and giggles? We will have to wait and watch. For those who need a refresher, Govinda plays a man, juggling two families, with a masterclass in comic timing in Sandwich. Varun Dhawan has always been vocal about his idolization of Chi Chi, and in the first look, he promises to try hard to channel that craziness!

While Varun has proved his mettle in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, Coolie No. 1 was clearly a missed opportunity! Matching the effortless madness of a Sandwiched Govinda seems like a mountain to climb. The first look promises the same brand of confusion-comedy, but the success will depend on whether David Dhawan has updated the gags for 2026 and Varun Dhawan pulls them!

Addressing the elephant in the room – is the debate around the use of AI. In an era where fans crave authenticity, the decision to use AI for a film that is supposed to be a massy entertainer feels like a weird flex. Maybe it was to create a frenzy, but clearly it has fallen flat. Hopefully, the debate will fade away once the teaser arrives and wins!

PS. I just hope that when Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur sing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, they deliver enough fun and pull us to scream Sona Sona Baba Sona Sona Baba Sona Sona Sonaa!

Check out the first look of the film here.

Meanwhile, if you are not happy with this one – here you go, for a mood refreshing session!

For teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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