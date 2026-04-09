If there is one thing the Indian box office has proven recently, it’s that rom-coms are here to stay. From the success of love stories last year, it seems that 2026 might also live up to the beautiful romance, and the audience might have finally developed an appetite for feel-good cinema! Stepping right into this sweet spot is Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and this time, the happily ever after is where the real trouble begins.

A New Pair, A New Vibe

While the first installment gave us the chase, the sequel introduces a fresh, electrifying pairing: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar. Fresh off the success of 12th Fail, Medha Shankar brings a relatable charm to the screen, while Avinash Tiwary, known for his intense performances, shows off a surprisingly goofy, comedic side that we didn’t know we needed.

Their chemistry is Sacchi-Jhoothi in the best way possible, anchoring the trailer even when the world around them goes into overdrive. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 seems to promise all the kalesh that happens just before and then after the wedding, usually in an arranged marriage!

The trailer, however, very cleverly does not drop any hint about the premise, except for the fact that Avinash and Medha play an arranged marriage couple. How did this alliance happen, what is the main hook that leads to all the post-wedding chaos, is something that has been simply kept under wraps.

Instead of ending with the Mandap, it starts with the reality of what follows. The film promises to document every single post-wedding Kalesh conflict you can imagine. The trailer hits all the right notes.

By leaning into the humor of marital discord rather than just the sweetness of courtship, the film feels grounded and closer to reality, probably. If you’re looking for a film that celebrates the messiness of love and the inevitable drama of an Indian marriage, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 looks like it’s going to be a riotous ride.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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