The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki forcing Nick to face his addiction issues. On the other hand, Phyllis gave Patty another history lesson when they came face to face. And then lastly, Kyle gave Jack surprising news about Diane being missing for a few days.

From worries and decisions to health issues and big moves, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor bargaining with Nikki. How will it fare when the two of them have been on the outs for weeks? Jack worries about Diane’s absence from Genoa City. Is he going to team up with Kyle to locate her? Nick leads the charge to jog Matt’s memory. Will it work?

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

When Victor forces Nick to face his issues, will the patriarch be successful? Adam and Sally discuss her pregnancy. How will she react to finding out that Billy told him about it? Is Adam going to go on a jealous rampage again? Sharon questions Matt Clark’s change of heart. How will he react?

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Victor and Nick differ on Matt Clark’s fate. What will they decide eventually? Lily gives Devon some tough love. Is this about Abby or Mariah? Sienna shares concerns about Noah’s new venture. How will he react? Nate helps Stephanie with a tough call. What will she do?

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Victor declares victory. But is this simply another power move? Phyllis asks Michael to help clear her name. How will he react to her request? Victoria worries about Nikki’s medical issues. Are her worries correct or extreme?

Friday, June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor making good on a promise to Lily. Is he giving her the company she wanted? When Holden and Audra are forced to face their past, what will they do? And then lastly, Sharon gives Phyllis the benefit of the doubt. Is this regarding the business war?

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