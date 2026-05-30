The previous episode of General Hospital saw Valentin making a romantic gesture for Carly. On the other hand, Ethan accepted a new mission. Molly offered some wise counsel while Charlotte opened up to Carly. And then last but not least, Michael cautioned Brook Lynn amidst all the drama.

From defense and shockers to offers and warnings, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Nina visiting Brennan at the Turning Woods center. How will this meeting fare? Laura and Sonny turn to Lucas. Is this for help regarding Sidwell? Ric advises Tracy. Is this about Brook Lynn, Chase, and Phoebe? Dante confides in Liz while Carly defends Lulu.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Michael manipulates Willow. Is he going to be successful in his plans? On the other hand, Elizabeth makes a confession. Is this about Rocco and Britt or Ric? Cullum delivers grim news. Who is this about? When Nina makes her allegiance clear, how will this change things? Sidwell is blindsided.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Lucas fears he’s said too much. But to whom? Is it to Sidwell? Sonny lends a helping hand. Is this in regard to Laura? Carly demands answers. Is she asking Valentin or someone else? When Chase receives an offer, what will he do? Tracy doesn’t like what she sees. Has she seen Chase and Willow?

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Cassius gets a tempting offer. Is this from Josslyn? When Ethan receives a warning, is this from Sonny? Nina tries to talk sense into Willow. But will she fail like always? Chase faces off with Tracy. Is he going to defend his sleazy behavior with Willow? Josslyn tries a new strategy. Will it work?

Friday, June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ava challenging Ethan. But about what? Brook Lynn enlists an ally. Is this regarding Phoebe or Chase? Alexis delivers happy news. But to whom? Liesl issues a warning. Is this to Dante and Lulu or Britt? And then lastly, Laura gets a win. But for how long?

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