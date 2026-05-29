The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow being horrified. On the other hand, Trina opened up to Gio about her singing career amidst the tension between her parents. Michael was left suspicious about Brook Lynn after a chat. Portia challenged Curtis as Molly and Cody were interrupted.

The drama, the secrets, the doubts, the worry, the confessions, the mess, the blackmail, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week features Valentin making a romantic gesture. The two have had friction lately due to their inability to agree on issues, the most recent of which was Valentin’s plan to go rescue Anna. This led to another clash between Carly and Valentin, making their bond more volatile.

Carly claimed that Valentin still had feelings for Anna despite him stating that he had fallen for her. And now it seems like Valentin is about to pull off something big for Carly. What will it be and how will Carly react to this new romantic move by him? Is this going to lessen the distance between them?

On the other hand, Ethan accepts a new mission. He is already working for Sonny, so is he getting new orders from him? Or is Ethan being recruited by someone else? Could it be Tracy? When Molly offers wise counsel, is this to Kristina who was accepted into medical school but is still unsure?

Meanwhile, Charlotte opens up to Carly. The closeness between Carly and Valentin has also given birth to a new equation of trust. Valentin’s daughter Charlotte has begun trusting and confiding in Carly, and it seems their bond is only getting stronger from here. Elsewhere, Michael cautions Brook Lynn.

Is this about his doubt regarding Brook Lynn’s involvement in Curtis and Jordan’s car crash? Or is this about his plan against Willow and Chase that hopes to catch them red-handed having an affair? Is Michael going to give her some hints about it to keep her in the loop? And how will she react?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers, May 28, 2026: Willow Is Horrified, Michael Is Suspicious While Portia Challenges Curtis

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